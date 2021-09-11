Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Perrigo worth $13,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Perrigo by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,192,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,007 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 3,947.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,768,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,839 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at $48,475,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Perrigo by 692.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average is $43.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

