Phala.Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $168.67 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 52% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 11th. Phala.Network has a total market capitalization of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Phala.Network coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00059632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00162482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002945 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00014320 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00043627 BTC.

Phala.Network Coin Profile

PHA is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

