Phoenix Group’s (PHNX) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 790 ($10.32) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.32% from the company’s previous close.

PHNX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 793 ($10.36) to GBX 709 ($9.26) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of PHNX traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 630.40 ($8.24). The company had a trading volume of 1,623,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,855. The company has a market capitalization of £6.30 billion and a PE ratio of -13.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28. Phoenix Group has a one year low of GBX 616.40 ($8.05) and a one year high of GBX 824.40 ($10.77). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 664.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,206.99.

In other news, insider Wendy Mayall purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 617 ($8.06) per share, for a total transaction of £30,850 ($40,305.72). Also, insider Andrew Briggs purchased 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.58) per share, for a total transaction of £14,907.33 ($19,476.52). Insiders have purchased a total of 70,667 shares of company stock worth $44,579,871 over the last ninety days.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

