Phoenix Group’s (PHNX) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 790 ($10.32) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.32% from the company’s previous close.
PHNX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 793 ($10.36) to GBX 709 ($9.26) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.
Shares of PHNX traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 630.40 ($8.24). The company had a trading volume of 1,623,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,855. The company has a market capitalization of £6.30 billion and a PE ratio of -13.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28. Phoenix Group has a one year low of GBX 616.40 ($8.05) and a one year high of GBX 824.40 ($10.77). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 664.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,206.99.
Phoenix Group Company Profile
Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.
