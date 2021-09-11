Phore Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11,096.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last week, Phore has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. Phore has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $11,096.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0735 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014718 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00009116 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 71.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.34 or 0.00695063 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,888,577 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

