PIBBLE Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last Week (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. PIBBLE has a market cap of $29.62 million and approximately $45,854.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIBBLE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIBBLE Coin Profile

PIBBLE (CRYPTO:PIB) is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

