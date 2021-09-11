Pigeoncoin Trading Down 10.6% This Week (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $14,126.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004007 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007384 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

