Pinkcoin Price Down 9.6% This Week (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $2.74 million and $3,233.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.80 or 0.00433667 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002647 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007418 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $589.57 or 0.01299186 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000064 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 455,918,291 coins and its circulating supply is 430,657,855 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.