Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Tops $2.68 on Exchanges

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $500.88 million and $878,313.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.68 or 0.00005925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.55 or 0.00286153 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.56 or 0.00144812 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.62 or 0.00180299 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000760 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 186,733,148 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

