PirateCash (PIRATE) Trading Up 21.7% Over Last Week

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 21.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. PirateCash has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $1,927.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000203 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 35,576,570 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

