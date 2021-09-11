PIVX Price Down 15.2% Over Last 7 Days (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $53.34 million and $1.32 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 66,992,980 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

