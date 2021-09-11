PIXEL Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $64.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 41.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and $64.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 41.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,620.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $639.82 or 0.01402473 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.51 or 0.00511848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.37 or 0.00338386 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00036607 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002916 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000138 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

