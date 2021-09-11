Pizza (PIZZA) Market Cap Reaches $1.31 Million

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pizza has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. Pizza has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $179,805.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

