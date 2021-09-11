Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,219 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,382,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,673 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7,973.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,224,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,943,000 after buying an additional 28,862,532 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,647,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,391,000 after buying an additional 640,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,774,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,847,000 after buying an additional 184,963 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,326,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

PAA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

