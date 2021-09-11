PlayGame Market Capitalization Achieves $408,087.80 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $408,087.80 and $2,395.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00059350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00160149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00014166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00043359 BTC.

About PlayGame

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

