Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $108.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on shares of Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.

PLXS traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $90.17. The company had a trading volume of 104,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,640. Plexus has a 1 year low of $64.35 and a 1 year high of $101.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.98.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Plexus will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Joel Quadracci acquired 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $249,976.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Plexus by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plexus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Plexus by 473.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

