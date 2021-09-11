pNetwork Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.90 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. One pNetwork coin can currently be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00002384 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, pNetwork has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. pNetwork has a total market cap of $34.74 million and approximately $8.90 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About pNetwork

pNetwork (PNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 80,157,345 coins and its circulating supply is 32,065,829 coins. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for pNetwork is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

