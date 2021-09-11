PolkaCover Price Up 7.6% This Week (CVR)

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, PolkaCover has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One PolkaCover coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges. PolkaCover has a total market capitalization of $5.38 million and approximately $315,367.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00069582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00129023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00181032 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,266.22 or 0.99834991 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.23 or 0.07179440 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $415.19 or 0.00915713 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002966 BTC.

PolkaCover Profile

PolkaCover’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 44,552,656 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

