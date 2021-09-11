Polkadot Reaches Market Cap of $31.24 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Polkadot has a total market cap of $31.24 billion and approximately $2.58 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polkadot has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for $31.63 or 0.00069649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00129308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.14 or 0.00180865 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,387.37 or 0.99938201 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.04 or 0.07176055 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.17 or 0.00914162 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.26 or 0.00892330 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

