PolkaWar (PWAR) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $898,814.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000482 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PolkaWar has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00068176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00129444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.09 or 0.00182253 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,790.81 or 1.00442879 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.36 or 0.07138494 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $396.43 or 0.00869586 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 89,987,712 coins and its circulating supply is 12,737,712 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.