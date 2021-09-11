Polytrade Market Cap Reaches $4.22 Million (TRADE)

Polytrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, Polytrade has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Polytrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polytrade has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00060188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00161609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00014375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00043939 BTC.

Polytrade Coin Profile

Polytrade is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,675,468 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Polytrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polytrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polytrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polytrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

