Poolz Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.10 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $20.10 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for about $7.66 or 0.00016894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00070201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.72 or 0.00129453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.76 or 0.00182454 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,334.24 or 0.99943302 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.98 or 0.07122971 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.62 or 0.00876580 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,622,815 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

