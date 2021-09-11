Portion (PRT) Market Capitalization Tops $5.67 Million

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Portion coin can now be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Portion has a total market cap of $5.67 million and approximately $50,819.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Portion has traded 34.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Portion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00059839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.46 or 0.00160308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00014245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000397 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00043426 BTC.

Portion Coin Profile

PRT is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,089,528 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Portion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Portion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.