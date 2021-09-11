Portland Global Advisors LLC Acquires 4,551 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.7% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,145,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,925,958. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.66. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

