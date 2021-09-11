Portland Global Advisors LLC Buys 7,225 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 55.0% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 225,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 80,079 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $779,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,840,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,656,313. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.01. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $69.87.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.