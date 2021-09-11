Portland Global Advisors LLC Buys 95,455 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,455 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for 1.0% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 138.4% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period.

SPTS remained flat at $$30.66 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,805. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.66.

