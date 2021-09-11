Portland Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for about 1.1% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,028. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.15 and a 1 year high of $295.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.09 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.10.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

