Portland Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,035 shares during the period. iShares GNMA Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned about 1.62% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $7,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNMA. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Shares of GNMA traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.12. The stock had a trading volume of 19,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,469. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.17. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $51.30.

