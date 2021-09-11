Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $6.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,539,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,476,000 after buying an additional 112,569 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,928,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,236,000 after buying an additional 543,505 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 97,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,898,000 after buying an additional 19,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 47.1% during the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 39,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,794,000 after buying an additional 12,511 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $447.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,023,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,996. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $443.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

