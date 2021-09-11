Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $8.22 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,120 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $8,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLRN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 240,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 308,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 201,693 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 636,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,500,000 after purchasing an additional 74,324 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock remained flat at $$30.64 during trading hours on Friday. 225,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,076. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $30.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.64.

