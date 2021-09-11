Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $8.38 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,406 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.6% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,894,000 after purchasing an additional 951,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,310 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,067 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,298,000 after acquiring an additional 318,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,669 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,089,610 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.01. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

