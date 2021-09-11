Portland Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,709 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,715,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,861 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,474,498,000 after purchasing an additional 629,100 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Intel by 5.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,189,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,763,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,696 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.84. The company had a trading volume of 20,324,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,395,752. The stock has a market cap of $218.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.88. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

