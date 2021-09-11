Portland Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,088 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,012,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Garrison Point Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 980,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 82,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $108.57. 550,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,215. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.51. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $107.91 and a 1 year high of $110.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

