Portland Global Advisors LLC Purchases 4,516 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 865,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,926,000 after buying an additional 212,604 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 229,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 197,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 91.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,528,000 after acquiring an additional 59,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.12. 11,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,737. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $117.56 and a 12-month high of $122.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.04 and its 200-day moving average is $118.47.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

