Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 3,784 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Portland Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.7% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.49. 40,329,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,786,340. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.53. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

