POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in POSCO by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in POSCO by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in POSCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in POSCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $973,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in POSCO by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. 2.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PKX shares. UBS Group cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of PKX stock opened at $76.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. POSCO has a 52-week low of $38.79 and a 52-week high of $92.19.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 3.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that POSCO will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

