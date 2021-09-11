PotCoin Trading 12.1% Lower This Week (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $2,236.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,588.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,314.52 or 0.07270449 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.42 or 0.00402344 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.84 or 0.01410084 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00126763 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $254.96 or 0.00559260 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $232.66 or 0.00510337 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.63 or 0.00345762 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006752 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,698,262 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

