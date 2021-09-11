Power Index Pool Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $19,789.00 (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.57 or 0.00007869 BTC on exchanges. Power Index Pool Token has a market cap of $712,866.17 and $19,789.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded down 15.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Power Index Pool Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00069587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00128963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.28 or 0.00181553 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,260.85 or 0.99869230 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.98 or 0.07122628 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.81 or 0.00860136 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Coin Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f . Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading

