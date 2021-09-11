Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Power Integrations reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on POWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $200,710.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,394. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 264.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $107.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.27. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $51.16 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

