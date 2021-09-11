PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563,212 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in PPD were worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in PPD in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PPD by 77.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPD in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPD in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPD in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. PPD, Inc. has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $46.84. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.85, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.76.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

