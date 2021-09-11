Primecoin (XPM) Price Down 15.3% This Week

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.32 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,675,869 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.