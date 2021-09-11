Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.55.

Several research firms recently commented on PFG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $64.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day moving average is $63.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

