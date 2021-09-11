Private Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 12,312 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,189 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,312 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 8.5% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $50,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.77.

AAPL opened at $148.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.00 and a 200-day moving average of $134.61. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

