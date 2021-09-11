Probabilities Fund Management LLC Has $6.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Probabilities Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,180 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 15.9% of Probabilities Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Probabilities Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,075,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,372,000 after buying an additional 751,304 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,077,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,400,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $3.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $409.58. 4,032,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,914,341. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $295.04 and a 1 year high of $417.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $406.25 and its 200 day moving average is $386.94.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

