Probabilities Fund Management LLC Sells 3,260 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Probabilities Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X makes up approximately 14.3% of Probabilities Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Probabilities Fund Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPXL. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 2,831.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPXL stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,172,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,068,928. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.63 and a 200 day moving average of $101.56. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 1-year low of $45.93 and a 1-year high of $126.09.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

