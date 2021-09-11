Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Stock Holdings Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Profound Medical worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PROF. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $2,546,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Profound Medical by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 458,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 157,400 shares in the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC raised its stake in Profound Medical by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 445,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 103,758 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Profound Medical by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PROF opened at $14.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07. Profound Medical Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $28.97.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Raymond James set a $36.00 price objective on Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

