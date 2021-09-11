Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) vs. MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Financial Comparison

Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) and MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Progressive Care and MedAvail’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progressive Care $38.94 million 0.44 -$1.45 million N/A N/A MedAvail $13.97 million 7.97 -$26.81 million ($3.80) -0.89

Progressive Care has higher revenue and earnings than MedAvail.

Risk & Volatility

Progressive Care has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MedAvail has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Progressive Care and MedAvail, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progressive Care 0 0 0 0 N/A MedAvail 0 1 1 0 2.50

MedAvail has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 157.35%. Given MedAvail’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MedAvail is more favorable than Progressive Care.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of MedAvail shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of MedAvail shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Progressive Care and MedAvail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progressive Care -1.07% N/A -6.70% MedAvail -259.56% -77.27% -62.84%

Summary

MedAvail beats Progressive Care on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Progressive Care Company Profile

Progressive Care, Inc. engages in the provision of prescription pharmaceuticals specializing in health practice risk management, compounded medications, the sale of anti-retroviral medications and related medication therapy management, through its subsidiary . The was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in North Miami Beach, FL.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. The company was founded on April 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

