Project Inverse (XIV) Price Down 1.9% This Week

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $820,898.52 and approximately $5,166.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Project Inverse alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00069721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00129056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00180920 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,329.05 or 1.00089233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.94 or 0.07178264 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $415.86 or 0.00918238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,779,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Inverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Inverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.