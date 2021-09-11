Project Pai (PAI) Price Tops $0.0223 on Exchanges

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $34.95 million and $2.23 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00138408 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00026731 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,772,914,310 coins and its circulating supply is 1,569,823,509 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

