ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Shares Bought by Probabilities Fund Management LLC

Probabilities Fund Management LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,990 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 makes up approximately 14.5% of Probabilities Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Probabilities Fund Management LLC owned 0.62% of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 403.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the first quarter worth about $167,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the first quarter worth about $225,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 104.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the first quarter worth about $276,000.

UDOW stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.99. 3,995,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,568. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.30. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $80.28.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

