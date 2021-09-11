ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Stake Trimmed by Probabilities Fund Management LLC

Probabilities Fund Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro QQQ accounts for about 14.2% of Probabilities Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Probabilities Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter worth $1,728,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 84.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 114.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 191.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 187.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TQQQ stock traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.55. The company had a trading volume of 34,608,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,619,072. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $54.05 and a 52-week high of $152.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.43.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

